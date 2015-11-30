WORLD’S FIRST EDIBLE, ORGANIC GOLF COURSE

HEALTH & FITNESS

Irie Fields Golf Course, Edible and Organic

Eat organic fruit as you play your round of golf.

FIRST EVER EDIBLE, ORGANIC GOLF COURSE

By Dan Poppers

Eat a golf course? Strange thought, right? Now you can actually do it!

Due to open this month is Irie Fields Golf Course, the only fully organic, edible golf course in the world. The 18-hole 6,492-yard championship course is fully sustainable with Golf Environment Organization (GEO) certification and boasts stunning landscape and views.

Designed by Ian Woosnam, every hole of this par-71 course features mystical views across the sea and shades of green that rival those on the slopes of Mt. Liamuiga. The course weaves through tropical farmland and fruit orchards, transforming natural obstacles into challenging opportunities for golfers of all levels, while remaining true to the vision of sustainability. Walking is encouraged, and caddies from the local golf academy will share their tips on the course — including where the ripest, juiciest fruit is ready to pick and eat in the shade of a wild calabash tree.

Set within a 400-acre tropical farm, Irie Fields boasts views of the islands of St. Barths, Saba and St. Eustatius, and features an array of fruit trees, including mango, avocado, banana, guava, pineapple and passion fruit.

The “Edible Landscape” concept is an innovative and pioneering initiative that has enabled true multi-purpose farming use of 65 acres on the non-golfing areas of the course. Chemicals, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers were avoided during construction, making the creation of the course 100 percent organic from start to finish. Herds of native sheep are brought in daily to graze the fairways, keeping Irie Fields groomed and delectable year-round.

“Irie Fields is designed to welcome golfers of all levels,” said Woosnam. “With its hilly terrain, multiple ravines and gently undulating fairways, the mountainside course is as unpredictable as it is beautiful. The prevailing winds may offer challenges for the beginner; however, the tropical scenery and stunning views alone will make the course an enticing experience.”

“Visitors to Irie Fields may sample a first course of fruits from the 5th hole and continue to sample fresh, local fruits throughout their game,” said Yahsonn Tafari, Organic Farmer for Belle Mont Farm on Kittitian Hill. “It is my responsibility not only to oversee the foraging and harvesting for all produce on property, but also to develop relations with local farmers and agro-processors. And so, I know our Hotel offers some the freshest organic fruits and vegetables grown in the Caribbean.”

‘Irie’ is Rastafarian for “to be at peace and harmony with yourself and where you are,” and Irie Fields personifies just that.

Irie Fields has been one of a small number of new developments working towards the new GEO Certified® Developments recognition, with each undergoing independent verification at key all stages in the planning, design and construction of the courses. Irie Fields has been the first development to complete all stages and become certified.

You are encouraged to take delicious bites out of Irie Fields Golf Course. A taste you’ll remember for a long, long time.