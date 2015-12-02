RICKIE FOWLER “IN”; TIGER WOODS OUT!

Tiger —You Know Him But You Don’t Necessarily Like Him

Tiger Woods is still the most recognizable golfer in the United States, according to a new report.

Despite the emergence of young, marketable players like Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, Woods remains much better known than the game’s new stars.

Repucom, a company that analyzes and provides market data, found that 97% of Americans are aware of who Woods is, compared to just 20% for Fowler and 37% for world No. 1 Spieth.

However, one area Tiger behind in is “trendsetting,” where Fowler is now the world’s leading golfer with an 81% rating, according to the research.

Being part of celebrity couple, combined with his Puma sponsorship — a fashionable clothing brand new to golf — boosts Fowler’s brand just as much as his playing success, says Repucom managing director Jon Stainer.

“In the case of the most influential trendsetters in golf, this attribute is one in which their off-course activities play as big a role as their performances on course,” Stainer told CNN.

“Their successes in the sport, of course, still play a part as it affords the players their biggest stage, but it is how they carry themselves in the public eye, what they wear, how they interact with brands and sponsors, the extent to which they drive or adhere to the latest trends in apparel, for example. (Source: CNN)